Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.

The clerk called authorities and first responders showed up and took the man to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

HPD said it's unclear if the shooting happened at the store or if the victim drove from somewhere else.

Police said they don't have any information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting. The victim didn't give a statement before he died.