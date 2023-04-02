1 teen killed, another injured in Brenham birthday party shooting

Police said shots rang out when a group of teens got into a fight at a house on East Tom Green Street.

BRENHAM, Texas — One teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brenham on Saturday night, according to police.

Brenham Police Department officials said it happened around 10 p.m. at a house on East Tom Green Street, near Brenham Junior High School.

According to police, a large group of teens got into a fight at a birthday party and shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they said teens and parents were scurrying.

They said they found two teens who had been shot and they started life-saving measures until ambulances got there to take them to an area emergency room.

At the hospital, one of the teens was pronounced dead and the other was treated and released, police said.