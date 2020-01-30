HOUSTON — A bank inside a Walmart was robbed Thursday in southwest Houston.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.at the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart at 9460 at West Sam Houston Parkway.

The FBI said five suspects were taken into custody about two miles away near the South Sam Houston Parkway at West Bellfort, according to the Houston Police Department.

Two of the suspects are believed to be responsible for the Jan. 13 armed robbery inside another Walmart, according to the FBI.

When Air 11 flew over the scene, there were several HPD squad cars and an ambulance nearby.

There was also a gun and what appeared to be several bags of money on the hood of a car.

No one inside the Walmart was injured.

