Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening email to Brazosport ISD student, district says

District officials said they don't think the threats are credible but they're still taking precautions.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A Lake Jackson Intermediate School student was identified as being the one responsible for a chain of emails sent last weekend to several hundred Brazosport Independent School District students, according to the district.

District officials said one of the random emails included a threat and they also said the student admitted to logging onto other students' email accounts to send the messages.

The district reiterated that the emails were not sent by the owners of the email accounts. District officials said the intermediate school student discovered the passwords to the email accounts.

BISD said a second threatening email was sent from "what appeared to be a Google email account outside of the BISD network." That email was sent to another Lake Jackson Intermediate student on Sunday night.

The district said it's still trying to figure out who sent that threatening email.

They said they do not believe the threats to be credible but they are still taking precautions.

Brazosport ISD is based in Clute and serves students in Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood, and Surfside Beach.

The district is made up of 10 elementary, two middle, three intermediate, and two high schools with more than 12,400 students.