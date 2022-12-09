Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails

District officials said they do not believe the threats to be credible but are still taking precautions.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district.

District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, all BISD student email accounts have been temporarily disabled, district officials said.

They said they do not believe the threats to be credible but they are still taking precautions.

Brazosport ISD is based in Clute and serves students in Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood, and Surfside Beach.

The district is made up of 10 elementary, two middle, three intermediate, and two high schools with more than 12,400 students.

