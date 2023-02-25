Sheriff: 4 arrested, 1 on the run in deadly Brazoria County home invasion

All five of the suspects have been charged with murder.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they say was involved in a deadly home invasion that happened in late January.

In the early morning hours of January 28, Larry Ortiz, Jr., 45, was shot and killed in the home he was staying at in the Treasure Island community near Freeport, according to the sheriff's office.

Ortiz and his family were visiting the area to celebrate a quinceañera. Officials said Ortiz's son and a friend had gone out the night before and brought two women back to the house they were staying at.

When the four of them were upstairs, two men and a woman forced their way into the house with guns, the sheriff's office said. They said the group confronted Ortiz's son and friend and demanded money.

According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz woke up in the commotion and tried to defend his son and the friend. That's when BCSO said he was fatally shot.

The sheriff's office identified the two women that were brought home as Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, 20, and Anzley Tay Castillo, 20. They were seen leaving the scene in a white car, which was later determined to have been used by the other suspects.

The two men have been identified as Richard Horn Jr., 29, and Keerston Wilkerson, 21, according to the sheriff's office. They also identified the third woman as Guadalupe Navarro, 23.

All five of the suspects have been charged with murder.

Horn was taken into custody in Comal County, Navarro was taken into custody in Guadalupe County, Wilkerson was taken into custody in Fort Bend County and Castillo was taken into custody in Wharton County. They are all being held on a $2 million bond each.

Officials said as of Feb. 25, Murillo has not been arrested. She also has an active murder warrant out for her arrest. Investigators believe she may be in the Richmond or Rosenberg area.