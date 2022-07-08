Suspect's body recovered from water after high-speed chase ends in crash, Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a suspect who they say led deputies on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
The chase, which started from a traffic stop at around 1:45 a.m., ended after BCSO said the suspect lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a "heavily wooded area" on FM 2611 near County Road 519.
The driver managed to escape and evade a multi-agency attempt to locate him.
According to BCSO, law enforcement cleared the scene at around 6 a.m. and deputies returned to continue their investigation shortly before 9 a.m. They said that over the course of the investigation, a trail of blood was found that led investigators to the edge of a body of water.
With help from the Gulf Coast Rescue Squad, the suspect's body was recovered from the water around 8:40 p.m.
The suspect has since been identified as 29-year-old Timothy Hendrickson of Brazoria.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
According to BCSO, teams that took part in the search for the suspect included the sheriff's office's K-9 Unit, Crisis Response Unit and Drone Team.