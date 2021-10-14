Spring mother reported missing after she didn’t pick up child from school, deputies say

The family of Brandee Crawford told deputy constables that she had not been seen since Oct. 4 when she dropped her child off at school.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have responded to a scene in the Spring area after a 35-year-old woman was reported missing.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables did a welfare check Wednesday at a home in the 21000 block of Cottage Stream.

The family of Brandee Crawford said they had not seen or heard from her since Oct. 4 when she dropped her child off at school and did not return to pick the child up at the end of the day.

Deputies met with Crawford’s family members, who told them she had been living with a convicted felon at the home on Cottage Stream and he had been “extremely violent” in the past.

Deputies knocked on the door and identified the male boyfriend. Investigators said he was uncooperative and gave conflicting statements on Crawford’s whereabouts.

Deputies discovered the boyfriend had a parole violation warrant and arrested him. Investigators also said they spoke to neighbors who told them that they had witnessed confrontations between Crawford and her boyfriend at the home.

Deputies checked inside the home for any sign of Crawford and found several things that led them to believe that she may be in danger, investigators said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit has also responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.