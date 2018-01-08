HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 46-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, has been charged with murder in the death of the 58-year-old Suhrheinrich.

She had been reported missing since Friday when she did not show up for work.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, b/m, 46 years of age, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She was missing since Friday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Will provide update later this morning. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LJTO83mbFR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2018

McDonald was found after midnight early Wednesday in the middle of Lockwood. Investigators said he was taking his clothes off and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Once deputies ran his ID, they found the murder warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

Investigators said they will interview him extensively about what happened with Suhrheinrich while he is at the hospital.

Deputies found a body of a woman Tuesday, who the sheriff says could be Suhrheinrich, in Greens Bayou. While they have not confirmed it was her, they are operating under the premise that it is until the Medical Examiner's Office identifies the body.

MORE: Body found in N. Harris County, could be missing woman

Breaking: I’m out with @HCSOTexas @houstonpolice are at West Hardy, South of Greens Road. The body of a deceased female has been discovered. Still preliminary, but possibly the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58 years, who was reported missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BWYMCfmPRx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, homicide investigators confirmed that they suspect foul play in her disappearance after they found some evidence of blood inside her apartment, but she was nowhere to be found.

Her apartment is located in the 200 block of Dominion Park.

Investigators said they still have a lot of evidence to process in the case. They also explained that the suspect was in a relationship with the victim and that they had been dating for about a month.

Witnesses said they saw him various times at the apartment and driving her car on several ocassions

© 2018 KHOU