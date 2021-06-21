6-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in north Harris County, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was struck by a stray bullet Monday night in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 10 p.m. and said it appears as if a person or group of people were shooting guns in the 15400 block of Bammel Fields Court, which is near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road.
A bullet hit a home and struck a 6-year-old boy, Gonzalez said.
The boy was taken to an area hospital and Gonzalez said he's in stable condition.