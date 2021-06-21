x
6-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in north Harris County, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road. The boy is reportedly in stable condition.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was struck by a stray bullet Monday night in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 10 p.m. and said it appears as if a person or group of people were shooting guns in the 15400 block of Bammel Fields Court, which is near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road.

A bullet hit a home and struck a 6-year-old boy, Gonzalez said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and Gonzalez said he's in stable condition.

