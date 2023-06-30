HPD: 9-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Fifth Ward

The 16-year-old left the area with the gun but eventually turned himself in.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the neck by a neighbor, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Des Chaumes and New Orleans, which is in the Fifth Ward near the Eastex Freeway.

According to police, the boy was being shown a gun by a 16-year-old while they were hanging out in a yard when the gun went off. The teen then dragged the boy to a house and called police.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the boy is thankfully expected to survive after the bullet went into the boy's neck and through one of his eyes. The teen left the area with the gun before eventually turning himself in.

Now investigators will determine if charges will be filed against the teen as they try to find out where the gun came from.