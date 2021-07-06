HPD: 4-year-old dies at hospital after suffering injuries to body; investigation underway

Houston police are asking anyone with information to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died at a northwest Houston hospital Sunday.

Houston police said they believe the boy was taken to the hospital from an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Gears Road.

Details on how the boy died are unknown, but Houston police said the doctor confirmed the boy suffered trauma over several parts of his body.

Homicide detectives are investigating but ask anyone with information on this boy's death to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The boy's identity is pending verification by medical examiners.