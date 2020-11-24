Little boy found alone at midnight outside Spring skating rink; mom admitted she was doing crack, Precinct 4 says

Surveillance video showed the 9-year-old boy was left unattended for at least four hours.

SPRING, Texas — When the owner of Skate Champions roller rink got ready to lock up late Friday night, he was surprised to find a young boy sitting outside alone.

The owner called Precinct 4 just before midnight.

Deputies arrived at the 5500 block of Fellowship Lane in Spring and found the boy’s mother unconscious in a nearby parked car.

Investigators say Jennifer Moore Frenchmeyer admitted she had smoked crack cocaine before passing out.

Surveillance video showed Frenchmeyer’s son was left unattended for at least four hours, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Frenchmeyer was arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

Child Protective Services was called and the boy was turned over to a relative.