HPD: Man acting suspiciously leads to massive drug bust in southwest Houston

Around 500 people were inside the warehouse for a boxing match before police pulled up.

HOUSTON — Reports of a man acting suspiciously with a gun led to a massive drug bust near PlazAmericas Mall.

Houston police said they received the reports around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a warehouse on Clarewood Drive by the Southwest Freeway.

When police arrived, they found about 500 people watching a boxing match inside the warehouse, along with tables full of drugs for sale.

"As the officer went in, people started running out the other door," HPD Lt. Crowson said. "Officers checked the building and located what appears to be several tables set up with large amounts of marijuana. It looks like they were selling marijuana, mushrooms, and other narcotics."

Crowson said investigators were working to determine the street value of the drugs found at the warehouse.