Bounty hunter shoots wanted man to death at west Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the wanted man possibly tried to run over the bounty hunter in a vehicle before he was killed.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 19300 block of Park Row Drive.

Preliminary information, Gonzalez said, is that a fugitive recovery agent -- or bounty hunter - was looking for a wanted man at the apartments. When he found him, the wanted man tried to leave in a vehicle and "may have attempted to strike the agent," the sheriff said.

The bounty hunter opened fire, killing the man, according to Gonzalez. Investigators said the man's fiancée was in the front seat and a 3-month-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Neither was hurt.

Investigators said the man had an open warrant for an aggravated assault-family violence charge.