HPD: Bouncer shot during altercation at Spire Nightclub; gunman on the run

Police said the altercation started when the gunman was trying to get inside the club using a door they didn't have access to.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a bouncer was shot inside the doorway of Spire Nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said an individual was trying to get inside the club using a door they didn't have access to.

The bouncer tried to stop this individual and police said that's when the two got into some sort of altercation.

The individual then pulled out a gun and shot the bouncer in the arm, police said.

The bouncer was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The gunman got away, and according to police, is still on the run.

A gun was recovered from the scene and police are trying to determine if this was the weapon used in this shooting.

Police said the club was filled with people at the time of this incident, but no other injuries were reported.

Downtown officers are at a shooting 900 Jefferson. Adult male shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/gaQsxC23AM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2021

Check back for any updates.