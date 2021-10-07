HPD: Bouncer shot during altercation at Spire Nightclub; gunman on the run

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a bouncer was shot inside the doorway of Spire Nightclub early Saturday morning.
Police said an individual was trying to get inside the club using a door they didn't have access to.
The bouncer tried to stop this individual and police said that's when the two got into some sort of altercation.
The individual then pulled out a gun and shot the bouncer in the arm, police said.
The bouncer was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.
The gunman got away, and according to police, is still on the run.
A gun was recovered from the scene and police are trying to determine if this was the weapon used in this shooting.
Police said the club was filled with people at the time of this incident, but no other injuries were reported.
