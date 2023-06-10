Former booster club president sentenced to prison after stealing from nonprofit that helps Friendswood students

Shona Guerra, also known as "Nikki," pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from the nonprofit in June.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A former booster club president will serve 10 years in prison for stealing from a nonprofit that is set up to help students at Friendswood High School.

Shona Guerra, also known as "Nikki," pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from the nonprofit in June.

Guerra served as the president of the Friendswood Mustang Booster Club. When she was being investigated in January of 2021, investigators found that she made personal charges to the nonprofit and failed to make cash deposits.

The money she stole would have paid for student scholarships and support for many sports at Friendswood High School.

