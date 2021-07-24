Bond set for man charged after HFD ambulance carjacked at gunpoint with EMT, patient in the back

Brandon Warren has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

HOUSTON — The man accused of carjacking a Houston ambulance at gunpoint and kidnapping an EMT and patient has been given a $1,550,000 bond, a judge announced during court Friday night.

Brandon Warren, 43, who did not appear for his court appearance due to a mental health evaluation, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and felony evading arrest.

Court records revealed Warren admitted to stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance at gunpoint and kidnapping an EMT and patient inside because he was trying to get the police's attention.

Warren allegedly told police he was being chased by some people from Louisiana and he took the ambulance because law enforcement was not giving him the attention he needed, according to court records.

HFD Chief Samuel Peña said an EMT was driving the ambulance with a patient and another EMT in the back. As they were transporting the patient, Warren allegedly fired shots and forced the ambulance to stop.

He pointed a gun at the EMT who was driving and took over the ambulance.

The suspect then sped away, leaving that EMT on the side of the road.

Chief Peña said in the back of the ambulance, the remaining EMT knew something was not right because they were no longer heading in the right direction. She looked through the window from the rear into the cab and saw someone else was driving.

Warren then allegedly pointed his gun at the EMT who was still in the back.

Warren reportedly led multiple police units on a 6-mile chase, even getting on the radio to tell dispatchers he was the man "driving the ambulance, trying to talk to somebody."

Police were eventually able to stop Warren and take him into custody.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident.

Warren's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.