Man accused of shooting a mother and son in drive-by has bond set

The mother and her 11-year-old son were shot in the drive-by after an incident involving the son at a different residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting a mother and her 11-year-old son appeared in court early Monday morning.

Editorial note: The above video is from a previous report.

Jackson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with his bond set at $250,000 per charge.

If he makes bond, Jackson is set to have constant GPS monitoring, cannot have contact with the victims or anyone else involved in the crime, and cannot have access to deadly weapons, drugs or alcohol.

Jackson is said to have committed the shooting after a disagreement about a girl at a different residence.

Four shots were fired into the home, striking the 11-year-old boy in the neck and the mother in the pelvic area. In court it was revealed that the 11-year-old is possibly paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says after the argument, the 11-year-old left the residence and was followed by other people trying to instigate a fight.

A parent de-escalated the situation temporarily. Later on, that's when Jackson is said to have committed the drive-by shooting, according to deputies.