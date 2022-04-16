Bond set at $75K for man accused of attempted kidnapping of 3 girls in Pasadena, Deer Park

Police identified the man as Chase Brefczynski. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.

PASADENA, Texas — A man accused of attempting to kidnap three girls in the Pasadena and Deer Park areas had his bond set to $75,000.

Chase Brefczynski appeared in court Friday night after being arrested earlier this week in Lufkin.

Brefczynski had his bond set at $75,000 after being charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping.

If he posts bond, Brefczynski will be placed under house arrest. Conditions also include that he cannot be within 1,000 feet of schools, have no contact with children and he'll be under GPS monitoring.

Pasadena and Deer Park Police have been looking for Brefczynski who they say tried to lure three girls into his vehicle on the same day. Two of the girls were in the Pasadena area and the other was in Deer Park.

Police said Brefczynski even pulled out a gun and threatened to hurt one of the girls if they did not obey his commands.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old Deer Park girl, said when the suspect approached her, he asked her not to tell anyone.

“I noticed a car and he was, like, pulled up right beside me,” said the 11-year-old whose identity we're not revealing.

The young girl said he asked her for directions to a community center.

"And I told him 'hey, I don’t know where that is, I don’t know where it is,'” she said. "And he said 'OK' and left.”

The young girl said she immediately called her mom because she was concerned, and during that time, the man came back.

"When he came back and saw me on the phone, he started yelling at me to put it away and he said not to report it and not to tell anyone,” the girl said.