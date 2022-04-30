Bond set at $1 million for man accused of killing 16-year-old step-daughter

Van Brisbon is accused of shooting the Nimitz High School sophomore in the head before surrendering to deputy constables outside the home.

HOUSTON — Bond has been set for the man accused of shooting his 16-year-old step-daughter to death Friday morning in their Humble-area home.

Van Brisbon, 60, waived his court appearance overnight as a judge set his bond at $1 million on a murder charge.

Lauren Juma was a sophomore at Nimitz High School and had recently joined the cheer squad, family members said.

Before the shooting, Juma's mother, Laurie Young, reached out to her sister and police when she said Brisbon was behaving erratically, according to details read aloud in court overnight.

Before Juma's sister and officers could get into the home in the 20400 block of Canton Trace, they heard two gunshots.

Investigators said Juma was shot in the head and her pants were pulled down around her ankles when her body was found, according to court records.

After the shooting, deputies said Brisbon came out of the home and told them, “Do what you have to do.”

Young was out of town at work when it happened, and had been in a relationship with Brisbon for five years, she told KHOU 11 News.