$500,000 bond set for 18-year-old charged with murder after crash that killed 75-year-old mother of HPD sergeant

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old charged with murder after a deadly crash in southeast Houston last week may not be getting out of jail anytime soon.

On Tuesday, a judge set a $500,000 bond for Trenton Bevel.

Houston police said Bevel and another man carjacked a woman in the Hobby Airport area the day before the crash that killed the 75-year-old mother of an HPD sergeant.

The victim who was carjacked said they had assault rifles.

“This car behind me had hit me twice," Cathleen Hill said. "So, I’m getting out, like, trying to figure out what happened. These two young guys dressed in camo, a ski mask, they robbed me at gunpoint."

The next day, Hill tracked her car using a dealership device and was able to tell police where to find it. When police tried to pull over the Charger, they said Bevel took off and led them on a chase.

After they lost sight of him, HPD says Bevel plowed into three vehicles that were stopped at a red light on MLK Boulevard and Van Fleet, police said.

The HPD officer's mother died at the scene and two other innocent bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bevel and his passenger were also taken to the hospital after the crash and Bevel is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Who was the woman killed in the crash?

We are not releasing the name of the woman killed in the crash since HPD has not officially named her, but we did speak to her pastor for 15 years who said she was a very kind woman who loved doing skits at the church.

"She had so much talent it was unreal," said Jerry Burley. "Anything she set her mind to do. She did it."

Burley said she was loved by many and will be remembered for her goodwill.

"She had a whole lot of people that loved her, and I don’t know when her service is going to be, but wherever it is, I can assure you, it's going to be full," said Burley. "She was just that type of woman."