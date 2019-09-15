HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad responded to an apartment complex in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning after reports that a man may have planted some sort of explosive devise in his ex-girlfriend's car.

The man has since been detained by deputies.

After a thorough search investigators said they did not find any explosive devices in the woman's car.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said before the bomb squad was called, deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 12000 block of Crossroads Park Drive because the woman claimed her ex-boyfriend threw some sort of bomb type device at her apartment.

The device never made it inside the apartment, according to investigators, but it did cause a small fire that went out on its own. There was minor smoke damage to the outside of the building.

The woman had a man staying at her home out of fear her ex-boyfriend would show up at her apartment. Deputies said that man fired shots at the ex-boyfriend to defend himself and the woman.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Arson investigators are looking into this scene.

At this time no charges have been filed pending further investigation.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM