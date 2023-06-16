2 men charged with kidnapping woman during Jeep Weekend, sexually assaulting her

An investigation eventually led to Erick Martinez, 21, and Bryant Chatham, 20, both from Humble.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Two men are in the Galveston County Jail after they kidnapped a woman during Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach and drove her to Humble, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim said she was forced into a pickup truck during the event that attracts thousands of people every year. GCSO said the woman was sexually assaulted in Humble and the kidnappers demanded ransom money.

It's not clear how long the victim was held or how she got away.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on May 21.

An investigation eventually led to Erick Martinez, 21, and Bryant Chatham, 20, both from Humble.

Warrants were issued and both were arrested Thursday.

On the way to the Galveston County Jail, Martinez assaulted a detective and escaped while handcuffed, GCSO said. He was quickly captured less than a mile away.

Martinez is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault with a $100,000 bond for each charge. He's also charged with assault on a peace officer and escape while in custody with additional bonds of $50,000 on each charge.