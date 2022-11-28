Boerne gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a child

Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested on Nov. 18. The Kendall County District Attorney's Office believe there are more victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne gymnastics coach and camp counselor is behind bars, facing charges of indecency with a child.

Kendall County authorities arrested Michael Spiller, 74, on Nov. 18.

A victim told police Spiller sexually abused her during a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids" at The Boerne Gymnastic Center.

The facility's owner Monday told KENS 5 she's working with USA Gymnastics' watchdog SafeSport to ensure children are not in harms' way. She touted the buildings' layout, which allows parents to watch training sessions.

She also confirmed that Spiller is not a Gymnastic Center employee, but contracted as a camp counselor. Facebook posts indicate the 74-year-old served in a similar role at other Texas gyms, including in San Antonio.

Spiller often dressed as a clown to lead circus-themed sessions. He also held clinics for coaches.

Authorities said several females have accused Spiller of misconduct. The Kendall County District Attorney's office believe there are more victims including in Laguna Beach, California, Houston, Lucerne, Switzerland and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"Reports of sexual assault and molestation begin in 2001 with the most recent report being made this year," a press release reads.

In June, SafeSport temporarily banned Spiller from contact with USA Gymnastics athletes and events. Spiller is one of six Texas gymnastics coaches formally sanctioned by SafeSport.

It's not clear how many victims have so far lodged allegations against Spiller. The Kendall County district attorney and Boerne's police chief will detail their charges against the coach during a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said cooperation with the owner of Boerne gymnastics has been 'minimal'.

If you are a victim or have information about this case, you are asked to call Boerne police at (830) 249-8645 even if the crime occurred outside of Kendall County --- regardless of when the crime occurred.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.