HPD bodycam videos show man shot, killed by police after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her coworker

The shooting happened on August 23 at a gas station near Splendora where the ex-girlfriend was able to slow her kidnapper down to allow police to catch up with them.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera videos Monday of the man who was shot and killed by officers after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her coworker.

Click here to watch all the body camera videos. WARNING: Some videos may be graphic.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police after they said he ignored verbal commands and reached for a gun inside his car.

What happened?

Police said the kidnapping incident began on August 22 when the 52-year-old suspect held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. He managed to get away after that.

The next day, he then went to his ex-girlfriend's job on Benmar Drive near City View Place and kidnapped her coworker, according to HPD.

“He wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend and said, 'I have your co-worker,' in essence, as a hostage, and the female complainant, the ex-girlfriend, made a plan to meet and exchange herself so that her co-worker could go free," HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Once the ex-girlfriend met with the suspect, she swapped places with her coworker and the suspect made her drive his vehicle along Highway 59 North, HPD said. Police said they spent several hours trying to locate the suspect's vehicle in hopes of finding the kidnap victim.

During the drive, she made the brave decision to ask the suspect to stop and use the bathroom at a gas station near Splendora, hoping police would catch up to them.

It worked. Police said they located the suspect's vehicle at a Shell gas station and were able to surround his car before he could drive out of the parking lot.

HPD said he ignored verbal commands and reached inside his car for a gun. That's when four officers shot at him, authorities said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said a gun was found near his body.