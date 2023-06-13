Decomposing body found near road in east Harris County

A worker clearing trash found the body in a rural area and called the sheriff’s office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County homicide detectives are working to learn more about a body found on a rural road Tuesday morning.

A worker clearing trash on Van Road in east Harris County spotted the body around 9 a.m. and called law enforcement. The victim was about 10 feet from the roadway, not far from the Crosby Freeway and the San Jacinto River.

Deputies could tell the victim was an adult male but that’s about it.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the body had likely been there for a few days so an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

“We really don’t know what we have at this point. This death could have been natural causes or there could be foul play involved,” Gonzalez said. “We’ll treat it as if it’s a homicide until we know otherwise.”

They’re hoping the autopsy will also help determine the victim’s identity.

The sheriff said the area is known as an illegal dumping site. There's also a gun range nearby but not much else.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).