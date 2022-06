The sheriff said there were some signs of foul play.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a woman was found inside a northwest Harris County apartment, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies have responded to a scene in the 10000 N. Eldridge Parkway area near Highway 290 and Highway 6.

Homicide investigators are en route to the scene.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to 10000 N. Eldridge Pkwy, near 290 & Hwy 6. A deceased female has been found inside an apartment, with some signs of foul play. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/VqpWMxDcvl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 20, 2022