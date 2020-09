Somebody hid the body in weeds near a wooded area off Airport Boulevard.

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives were called to the scene of a body found dumped near Highway 288 Monday morning.

The body was wrapped in a sheet and dumped in the 1700 block of Airport Blvd. in southwest Houston.

Somebody hid it in high weeds near a wooded area along a new extension of Airport.

At last check, HPD didn’t have information on the victim’s gender or age range.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit also showed up to help search for clues.