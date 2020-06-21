HPD: Body found floating in White Oak Bayou

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in White Oak Bayou.
HPD received a call at 7:34 a.m. Saturday, and officers were sent to the 7400 block of Shady Grove Lane.
Investigators found the victim's body. And at last word, they were working to retrieve it.
No description of the victim was given.
The incident is being investigated by the HPD homicide unit.
If you have any information that could be useful for the investigation, please call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
