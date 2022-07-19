Body found in trash can in Buffalo Bayou near downtown, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a body was found inside a trash can in Buffalo Bayou.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials with the Houston Police Department said an excursion boat was on the bayou just west of downtown when the operator saw the trash can and smelled a foul odor.
HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pulled the trash can to shore.
When authorities looked inside, they found what appeared to be a human body.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities said they're not sure of the age, race or sex of the victim.
Here's the update police provided at the scene: