HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston.

The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road.

Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with at least two gunshot wounds. Officials are now working to identify the body.