Body found shot to death inside car at Missouri City shopping center, police say

Missouri City police said they tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Missouri City police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a busy shopping.

The shooting was reported just after 12 a.m. Saturday when police were called to the parking lot of a shopping center on Highway 6 and Dulles Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a silver car with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim and don't know what led up to the shooting. Investigators are now looking for a motive and any possible information on a suspect.