HPD: Body found outside of SE Houston business may have been there for days

A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Monday morning.

HOUSTON — The body of a man was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the body was found just after 7 a.m. on Selinsky Rd. near the Martin Luther King Blvd. intersection.

Details are limited at this time, but police say the body may have been there for a few days. Homicide detectives are heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post if or when we get more information.

