Body found at waste disposal center in north Harris County, HCSO says

Workers told deputies that they were using equipment to move around rubbish when the body was discovered.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A body was found at a waste disposal center in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found Wednesday morning at 4:20 a.m. at the Waste Connections Center off 18784 E. Hardy Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said workers discovered the body of a white male in his late 50s while they were using equipment to move around rubbish.

Deputies did not say where the body came from or how long the man has been dead, but reports from the scene are that the person appears to have been dead for several days.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube