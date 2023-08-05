The body in the suitcase has been identified. How she died is still a mystery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The identity of a woman found in a suitcase in north Harris County has been released by the medical examiner's office.
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the body has been identified as Allison Lozano, but a cause of death is still pending.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report prior to the release of the victim's name.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a couple walking their dog made the gruesome discovery Sunday night in an isolated area of Imperial Valley Drive. They then flagged a deputy down after discovering a body inside a suitcase.
Homicide investigators initially said the decomposing body appeared to be "intentionally dumped" and that they couldn't determine if it was a man or woman.
The medical examiner's office said early Monday morning that the body appeared to be a woman, but that it could take days to weeks to identify her and her cause of death.
Detectives said their investigation will continue after the medical examiner's office completes an autopsy.