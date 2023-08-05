HCSO: Body found in suitcase by couple walking their dog in north Harris County

Homicide investigators said the body appeared to be intentionally dumped in the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple walking their dog made a gruesome discovery Sunday night in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the couple was walking in an isolated area of Imperial Valley Drive when they flagged a deputy down after discovering a body inside a suitcase.

Homicide investigators said the decomposing body appeared to be "intentionally dumped" and that they couldn't determine if it was a man or woman.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body, we're not even sure right now if it's male or female," HCSO Sgt. Brown said. "Can't really give a description on age or anything like that."

Detectives said their investigation will continue after the medical examiner's office performs an autopsy on the body.