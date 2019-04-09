HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man's body was found inside a dumpster in northwest Houston.

An apartment complex resident made the gruesome discovery behind an apartment complex at 5625 Antoine Drive near West Tidwell.

Police say the body was found around 9:15 a.m. after the trash had already been picked up earlier Wednesday morning.

Crime Scene Unit investigators gathered evidence and they're hoping security cameras might provide some answers.

No details about the victim have been released, other than it's an adult.

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM