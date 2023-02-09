x
Body found in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood

Police said they haven’t found any witnesses or the man’s killer.
A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood on Love Street in northwest Houston on Feb. 9, 2023.

HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said.

Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body.

Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t been identified, was killed as they found “undetermined trauma to the body.”  Police haven’t found any witnesses, nor have they found the man’s killer.

Anyone with information about what happened on Love Street is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.

