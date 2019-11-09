SPRING, Texas — Homicide investigators are in Spring where a fisherman found the body of a person on Wednesday.

Detective say the fisherman found the person's body in Cypress Creek, in the 4200 block of Treaschwig Road.

Sources tell KHOU's Brett Buffington that the fisherman found the body wrapped in a blue blanket near the creek. He said sources told him the body is that of an adult.

Investigators have not publicly identified the person.

No other information was immediately made available.

