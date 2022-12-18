HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder

We're told deputies said they were initially responding to a call of a pedestrian hit by traffic, but they think it might be a homicide instead.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic.

It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but we're told that when deputies arrived, they found a person laying on the feeder road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, we're told deputies turned the scene over to homicide detectives.