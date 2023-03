Homicide detectives are currently on the scene, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where a body was found inside of a business in west Houston.

The man's body was found on Washington Avenue near Memorial Park sometime Tuesday morning.

Details are currently unavailable, but police said homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

We'll update this post if/when we get additional information.

