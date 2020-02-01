HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published April 24,2019, when a man's body was found in the same area of Buffalo Bayou*

Houston police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in Buffalo Bayou Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Houston police said the person's body was found around 10 a.m. in the bayou near the 1000 block of Commerce Street near San Jacinto Street.

That area of the bayou borders Allen's Landing Park and North Main Street.

Houston police said homicide detectives have been called to investigate the person's death.

No other information was made available by Houston police.

In April, a man's body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou after a tour boat operator discovered the body near Allen's Landing.

