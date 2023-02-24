Body, burned out car found near construction site in NW Harris County, sheriff says

The sheriff said construction workers found the body about 50 yards from the vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A body was discovered near a burned-out car near a construction site in northwest Harris County Friday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened at a site near Grand Avenue, just east of Fairbanks N. Houston.

The sheriff said construction workers discovered the burned vehicle and then found the body about 50 yards from the vehicle.

No other details were released.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office are heading to the scene.

