Body found in burned-out car in Montgomery County, deputies say

Investigators said they were initially responding to calls about a car on fire in a new construction area.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned-out car in south Montgomery County.

Details are currently limited, but investigators said when they arrived they discovered the burning vehicle in a new construction area. That's when human remains were also found inside the vehicle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they're actively investigating the fire and ask anyone with information to contact them at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.