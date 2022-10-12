Body found in burned-out car in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned-out car in south Montgomery County.
Deputies said they received calls about a car on fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Sleepy Hollow Road, which is east of I-45 near Tamina.
Details are currently limited, but investigators said when they arrived they discovered the burning vehicle in a new construction area. That's when human remains were also found inside the vehicle.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they're actively investigating the fire and ask anyone with information to contact them at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.