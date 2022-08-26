Body found after man appeared to be mauled to death by dogs, HCSO says

The body was found on Garlang Street near Sheldon Road near some commercial lots, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a suspected dog attack after a man’s body was found just feet away from his bicycle in the Channelview area early Friday morning.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the body was found at about 1 a.m. with multiple puncture wounds. It is not clear how long the body had been there.

The body appears to have been dragged away from the bicycle, investigators said. They added that it is not clear how many dogs may have been involved, but that the area is known for packs of stray dogs,

The sheriff said the victim appears to be a Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s.

There were several evidence markers visible at the scene. Investigators said there are homes on the street where the body was found but have not found any witnesses.

Garlang Street is blocked off with a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Investigators are hoping to find surveillance video that might shed clues as to what happened. Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance to see if anything was caught on camera and call homicide investigators at 713-274-9100.

