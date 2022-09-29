Galveston police at middle school where body was found in dumpster

Galveston police detectives and the police chief are at Austin Middle School to investigate but they haven't released any details yet.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning.

The disturbing discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene and a Crime Scene Unit was also called. Police haven't released many details yet. They are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 409-765-3702. Information about this incident can also be given anonymously by calling Galveston Crimes Stoppers at 409-765-8477.

A GISD spokeswoman said in a statement that the investigation is not interfering with classes.

"Galveston Police Department is currently conducting an ongoing investigation outside of Austin Middle School. The investigation does not include GISD students or staff members, and normal school operations are not affected. Parents of Austin Middle School students have been notified.

"GISD Police Chief Josette Rivas is working with local law enforcement authorities as the investigation is occurring on district property.

"We will provide additional information as necessary when it becomes available."