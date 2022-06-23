Harris County investigators still trying to identify body found in Clear Creek

The man found Wednesday morning was wearing a polo shirt and medical scrubs, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — Investigators are still working to identify the victim whose body was found in Clear Creek in southeast Harris County Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a polo-style shirt and medical scrubs, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

They responded to the scene along with deputies from the Harris County Precinct 2.

Deputies combed the banks of Clear Creek looking for clues into the victim's identity and anything else they can find to help them determine how he got there.

The victim was in "an advanced state of decomposition," HCSO said.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100.