Body found dumped behind church in east Harris County

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the body of a young adult male was found dumped along a fenceline behind a church.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A body was found behind a church in east Harris County on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

According to authorities, they got a tip at about 5 p.m. about a body that had possibly been dumped in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road, in Highlands.

When deputies arrived, they found the remains of an unidentified male who had they said appeared to have been dumped along the fenceline behind a church. Authorities said the victim had stab wounds and appeared to be a young adult.