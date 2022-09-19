HPD releases bodycam of man shot, killed by officers after he sets fires to homes to lure, shoot residents

Roy Cravin was shot and killed by Houston police on August 28 after he killed three men and injured several others.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera videos Monday of a man shot and killed by officers after he set fires to homes to lure and shoot residents.

This happened on August 28 on Holly Street near Dunlap Street and Beechnut.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Roy Cravin.

WARNING: Some videos may be graphic.

He was shot after police said he ignored verbal commands and pointed a shotgun at officers.

What happened

Four people, including Cravin, were killed after police said he set multiple fires to his apartment complex and then opened fire on residents as they evacuated their units.

"This guy set the house on fire in the back, went behind his car, and started shooting people as they were coming out the door," Robin Aaron said.

Firefighters got to the scene first and began fighting the fire. Police said Cravin started shooting, but they don't know if he was firing at HFD. Firefighters had to take cover.

A Houston police officer, identified as Officer S. Mills, got to the scene and saw Cravin in the parking lot wearing all black and armed with a shotgun. Authorities said Mills gave Cravin several verbal commands to show his hands and discharged his weapon when Cravin pointed his shotgun at him.

Cravin was pronounced dead at the scene.

In total, four men, including Cravin, were shot to death. It is believed Cravin is responsible for the killings of the three men. Four other men, three with gunshot wounds and one with minor injures, were taken to nearby hospitals.

None of the deceased victims have been identified.

Mills was placed on administrative leave, which is customary with HPD officer-involved shootings.